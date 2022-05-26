HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Lacrosse

May 14

Clarence 8, Penn Yan 6

Penn Yan lost their second game in a row with a two-point loss to Clarence. The two teams traded the advantage back and forth through the first three periods, but Clarence outscored the Mustangs by a point in the third and fourth, securing the win. PY's record was 9-5 with the loss. Teagen Fingar led PY's scoring efforts with four goals. Also for Penn Yan, Caden Dixon had one goal and one assist, Braden Fingar had one goal and Bryant Van Housen had one assist. In goal for the Mustangs, Griffin Emerson made 14 saves.

Marcus Whitman 12, Seton Catholic 3

Whitman took a commanding win over Seton, moving up to 9-5. Kyle Murphy led the Wildcats with four goals. Also for Whitman, Connor Gorton had one goal and three assists, Brody Royston had four assists and Rylan Weissinger had two goals. Blake Dunton made eight saves in goal for Marcus Whitman.

May 17

Wayne 11, Penn Yan 9

Penn Yan picked up just their second league loss of the season, falling to Wayne in what was their third loss in a row. Penn Yan led by a point going into halftime, but the Eagles rallied in the second half, outscoring PY 7-4. Nate Michel led Wayne with five goals and an assist, followed by Louis Profetta with two goals and an assist. For Penn Yan, Caden Dixon had four goals, Teagen Fingar had three goals and an assist, Tukker Fisher had two goals and Carter Earl had three assists. In the nets, Wayne's Logan DuVall-Swartzenberg made seven saves, while for PY, Griffin Emerson made eight. The loss dropped Penn Yan to 9-6 overall and 8-2 in the Finger Lakes.

Marcus Whitman 19, Bloomfield-Honeoye 3

The Wildcats demolished Bloomfield-Honeoye, winning by 16 points and moving up to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the Finger Lakes. Kyle Murphy had five goals for Whitman, Tariku Blueye had three goals and three assists, Brody Royston and Rylan Weissinger each had three goals and an assist and Connor Tomion had one goal and three assists. For the Bombers, JD Allen had two goals, John Blair had one goal and Dante Pezzimenti had two assists. Whitman goalie Blake Dunton made four saves, while Keaton Brown made 13 for the Bombers.

Girls Lacrosse

May 13

Penn Yan 10, Aquinas 9

Penn Yan won a close one against Aquinas, improving to 9-6. PY had the lead by one in the first half, with both teams battling hard and scoring six each in the second half. Kaley Griffin and Bailey Cooper each had four goals for Penn Yan, with Griffin also getting two assists. For Aquinas, Sienna Hinchcliffe made five goals and one assist, while Mackenna Brown had three goals and three assists. Hannah Parsons made nine saves for the Mustangs.

Marcus Whitman 16, Gananda-Marion 11

The Wildcats won on the road, moving up to 4-9. The Cats had the lead throughout, staying in front despite a hard-fought game from Gananda-Marion. Olivia Herod paced Whitman with six goals and an assist. Also for MW, Colleen Martin had three goals and an assist, Tori Brooks and Helen Snyder each had two goals and Raegan Weissinger had a goal and two assists. For G-M, Colleen Ginsberg led with six goals and two assists, followed by Maddison Olsen with three goals and Eisele Schactner with two. Whitman goalie Hannah Blaker made eight saves for the Wildcats, while Maria Melnik made eight for G-M. With their last chance for a win gone, Gananda-Marion ended the season at 0-16.

May 18

Pal-Mac 8, Penn Yan 2

Penn Yan lost their last game of the regular season to league-leaders Pal-Mac. Reagan Diehl and Kylie Waeghe each made three goals for Pal-Mac, with Diehl adding an assist. Penn Yan's goals were scored by Kaley Griffin and Avery Castner. In the nets, Faith Beals made seven saves for Pal-Mac, while Hannah Parsons made five for the Mustangs. PY finished out the season with a record of 9-7.

Waterloo 15, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman closed out the season with a loss to Waterloo, who finished the season in second place in the league behind Pal-Mac. Whitman dropped to 4-10 with the loss, finishing out second to last in the Finger Lakes. Whitman's one goal came from Tori Brooks with an assist from Olivia Herod. For Waterloo, Maci Mueller had three goals and two assists, Natalie DiSanto had three goals and one assist and Kylee Bedette, Kristine DeWall and Marissa Russell each got two goals. Dana Jolly made six saves for the Indians, while Hannah Blaker made 12 saves for Whitman.

Softball

May 12

Dundee/Bradford 12, Red Jacket 1

The BraveScots won on the road against Red Jacket, moving up to 9-3. The loss dropped the Indians to 7-9.

HAC 12, Marcus Whitman 0

HAC 13, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman lost both games to HAC in a double-header that saw the Wildcats unable to score a single run in either game. With the double loss, Whitman fell to 0-13 for the season. Harley-Allendale-Columbia was 8-4.

May 13

Penn Yan 13, Newark 2

Penn Yan got a big win over Newark, beating the Reds by 11 points and moving up to 8-6. Giana Ficcaglia had 15 strikeouts for the Mustangs, while at the plate, Hailey Trank got a double and a single and Maddie Martini and Julia Maldonado hit two singles apiece. For Newark, Leno Ramos pitched seven Ks on the mound and hit the game's only triple.

Dundee/Bradford, Naples (forfeit)

Dundee/Bradford picked up two easy wins after Naples forfeited a scheduled double-header against the BraveScots. The two freebies put Dundee/Bradford at 11-3.

Bloomfield 26, Marcus Whitman 0

Bloomfield 21, Marcus Whitman 6

Marcus Whitman again lost both games in the last of a series of double-headers that had occupied the last three games in their schedule. While the night's first game saw Whitman take the biggest loss of their season, the second game marked the Wildcats' second-highest scoring matchup of the season with six runs. The two losses put Whitman's season record at 0-15, while Bloomfield remained undefeated.

May 16

Penn Yan 18, Hammondsport 3

The Mustangs got their widest win of the season, defeating Hammondsport by 15. The win made it four big wins in a row for Penn Yan, as PY had won by 11 points in the three games before their win at Hammondsport. The win moved PY up to 9-6, while Hammondsport fell to 4-11.

HAC 4, Dundee/Bradford 2

Dundee/Bradford 13, HAC 4

The BraveScots lost one and won one in their double-header against Harley-Allendale Columbia, moving Dundee/Bradford's record to 12-4 this season. The first game went to HAC by two runs, but the Scots came back with a vengeance in the second game, beating the Wolves by nine. The night saw HAC's record come out to 9-6.

Naples 25, Marcus Whitman 18

Whitman had their highest-scoring and most competitive game of the season, playing Naples in a game that saw the two teams score a monumental 43 total runs. It was Naples' second win of the season, putting the Big Green at 2-15. The Whitman Wildcats fell to 0-16, falling just short of a first win with a single game left in the regular season.

May 17

Penn Yan 9, Waterloo 8

PY caught fire for the final stretch of the spring season, making it five wins a row with a close victory over Waterloo. Batting for Penn Yan, Giana Ficcaglia went 3-4, hitting two doubles and a homer. Also for PY, Elle Harrison went 4-5 and Julia Maldonado went 4-4. Harrison also hauled in the game-winning catch, ensuring victory for the Mustangs. For the Indians, Maddie Westerberg had two doubles and a homer, going 3-4 and Brynn Rogers went 4-4 at the plate. On the mound, Ficcaglia had 14 Ks for Penn Yan, while Makayla Jensen logged nine Ks for Waterloo. The win put Penn Yan at 9-6.

After the game, PY coach Melissa Armsden said, "This was a great win. There has always been a rivalry between Penn Yan and Waterloo softball. This game, this team, these girls … it felt incredible."

May 18

Penn Yan 5, Pal-Mac 3

Penn Yan finished their regular season on a win streak, making it six in a row with a win over Pal-Mac. PY pitcher Giana Ficcaglia had 13 strikeouts, while Kiley Dohse had just one for Pal-Mac. At the plate for PY, Hailey Trank tripled in the third, Leah Prather doubled in the second and Elle Harrison, Julia Maldonado and Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger all got two singles each. For Pal-Mac, Gianna DiNardo got a single in the first and a triple in the fourth. Penn Yan finished the regular season at 10-6 overall and 10-4 in the Finger Lakes East, earning them the #3 spot in their league. Penn Yan's first Sectional game was scheduled for May 23 at home against LeRoy.

It was Senior Night for Penn Yan Softball, with senior players Jayden Hollister, Elle Harrison, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger and Maddie Martini honored. The graduating seniors' absence will definitely be felt next year, with Harrison spending the last five years on varsity squad, Miranda-Wiltberger on the team for all four years of high school, Hollister on for the last three and Martini playing for the last two.

Bloomfield 3, Dundee/Bradford 0

Dundee/Bradford battled their league rivals from Bloomfield, losing after a competitive and low-scoring game from the two front-runners of the Finger Lakes West. With the win, the Bombers finished with a perfect 19-0 season and sat as the undisputed leaders of their league. Dundee/Bradford took the second spot in the Finger Lakes West with a league record of 11-3, finishing 12-5 overall. Both are trailed by Honeoye, who finished their season at 9-4 in FLW. Dundee/Bradford's first Sectional game in the C3 bracket was scheduled for May 20 against Red Creek.

South Seneca-Romulus 28, Marcus Whitman 2

Marcus Whitman ended the spring season without a single win, with their final record coming to 0-17 after what has unquestionably been one of the school's toughest seasons in softball. Seneca-Romulus was 7-8 with the win. Whitman finished the season in dead last in the Finger Lakes West with a league record of 0-14. The Wildcats' closest competition this season was Naples, who finished the season with a league record of 2-12. Whitman's first game in the Sectional tournament was scheduled for May 20 against Addison.

Baseball

May 13

Newark 6, Penn Yan 5

Penn Yan fell to Newark, dropping to 9-5, while the Reds improved to 6-10. Aidyn Perez led Newark's batting, going 3-3 with a single, a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run.

May 17

Waterloo 2, Penn Yan 0

Penn Yan fell 2-0 to Waterloo. Both teams played tough games, with the Indians scoring both runs in the third inning to take the advantage. Hayden Linehan had one of Waterloo's runs, taking his base after being hit by a pitch and Connor McCann had the other run after being walked by PY's Brady Bouchard. Bouchard pitched a no-hitter, hitting two batters, walking one and tallying 13 strikeouts. For Waterloo, Devin Mulvey-Salerno came up with five Ks. PY's best batter was Liam Chapman, who went 2-3 at the plate. The loss put the Mustangs at 10-8 overall and 8-5 in the Finger Lakes East.

May 18

Pal-Mac 14, Penn Yan 2

Penn Yan lost to Pal-Mac in the last game of the regular season, ending the season with a three-loss streak. PY ended the spring season with a 10-9 overall record and an 8-6 league record, finishing fourth in the Finger Lakes East behind Geneva. Pal-Mac remained undefeated, finishing with the top spot in the FLE and a 14-0 record.

Boys Tennis

May 12

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 2

Wayne beat visiting Penn Yan, taking one singles game and both doubles. Evan Phillips won first singles for the Eagles and the teams of Stephen Habecker/Jonah Schichtel and Jacob Kielon/Joshua Warner won doubles. Penn Yan won two of three singles, with Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler winning their games. The loss dropped PY to 6-7.

Geneva 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman remained winless after being swept for the eighth time this season, putting the Wildcats at 0-9 this spring. Drew Fishback, Joe Paynter and Owen Sellers won singles for Geneva, while their teams of Richard Long/Cameron Williams and Victor Colon/Anthony Lopez won doubles.

May 13

Penn Yan 4, Midlakes 1

Penn Yan took almost every game in their match against Midlakes, only falling in second doubles. The win put the Mustangs at an even 7-7 to wrap up the regular season. Landon Spears, Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler took singles for PY, while Nathaniel Chaffee/Carter Hanley won first doubles. Second doubles was won by Gavin Lawson/Even Quade for Midlakes.

May 17

Mynderse 3, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman finished out the spring at 0-10, losing their final game of the regular season to Mynderse. Singles were won by Noah Smith, Liam Tanner and Luke Olschewske. Whitman took the game's one doubles match thanks to the team of Elijah Bassett/Izaiah Roussell.

May 19

Geneva 3, Penn Yan 2

Making up for a match postponed earlier in the season, Penn Yan fell to visiting Geneva, with PY taking two singles games and Geneva taking one singles and both doubles. Geneva's Drew Fishback, who recently took the Section V Class B2 Singles title, won first singles, with PY's Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler taking the remaining singles games. Doubles were won by Geneva's teams of CJ Mauchly/Owen Sellers and Desmond Carson/Matt Catucci. The loss finalized Penn Yan's record for the regular season at 7-8.

May 14

Sectionals

Class B1

Geneva's Drew Fishback went undefeated through three matches to take the Class B1 Singles title. Fishback beat Will Tomaszewski of Honeoye Falls-Lima in the final match, 6-6, 6-0.

Penn Yan's Kyle Wheeler and Landon Spears competed in the Class B1 Doubles tournament. Wheeler and Spears passed the first round due to forfeit by their opponents, Gavin Hart and Nathan Burley from Dansville. Wheeler and Spears fell in the quarterfinals to Levi Woolston and Mary Kwak of Livonia. Entering the Playback semifinals, Wheeler and Spears beat Alex Salter and Seth Palmer of Geneva 10-7, but fell in the finals 10-6 to Chance Hager and Robert Kinsman of Pal-Mac. The tournament was won by Gus Landt and Peter Burslem of Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Class B2

Emmitt Woodworth entered B2 Singles for Marcus Whitman, falling 10-0 in the first round to Thomas DeFisher of Williamson. The Singles tournament came down to a match between two players from LeRoy, Mitch Hockey and teammate Owen Williams. Hockey defeated Williams to become LeRoy's first ever Section V singles champion.

Robert and James Sloth of Marcus Whitman fell 10-1 in the first round of the B2 Doubles to Haggerty and Zhang of Wellsville. The B2 Doubles tournament was won by Lukas Crane and Jeffrey Wanek of North Rose-Wolcott.

Track & Field

May 13

South Seneca Invitational

Boys

For Dundee/Bradford, Camden Buchanan won the Triple Jump (42-03), took second in the 100M Dash (11.93) and second in the Long Jump (19-06); Logan Buchanan won the High Jump (5-10); Hayden Erick took third in the High Jump (5-06), fifth in the Long Jump (18-04.25) and fourth in the Triple Jump; Brett Watkins took fourth in the 110M Hurdles (21.06) and sixth in the 400M Hurdles; Alex Leonard took third in the 3000M Steeplechase (12:20.49); Dundee took second in the 4x100M Relay (46.77); Riley Teeter took third in the Shot Put (38-06.75) and second in the Discus (109-05); Ayden Bayer took fourth in the Shot Put.

For Marcus Whitman, Dawsen Christensen won the 200M Dash (23.89) and Long Jump (20-04) and took second in the Triple Jump (40-00.75); Quintin Demitry won the 400M Hurdles (1:08.32) and fifth in the Pole Vault; Dylan O'Connor took third in the 400M Hurdles; Tim Hansen won the 1600M Run (4:56.82) and took third in the 800M Run (2:16.62); Brendan Laity won the 3000M Steeplechase (11:25.70) with Fletcher Dickmann taking fourth; Fletcher Dickmann took second in the 3200M Run (12:06.90) with Brendan Thompson taking fourth; Nolan Lee took third in 110M Hurdles (20.52) and second in the High Jump (5-08); Whitman's team took third in the 4x400M Relay (3:56.21); Austin Mangiarelli took fifth in the Shot Put (33-05.75); Ben Clark took second in the Pole Vault (9-00).

Girls

For Dundee, Kendall Parker won the 100M Dash (13.51), took third in the 200M Dash (29.08) and took third in the High Jump (4-08); Madison Hughes won the Long Jump (16-07.5) and took second in the High Jump (4-08); Dundee won the 4x100M Relay (53.15); Hallie Knapp won the Shot Put (27-05.5) and the Discus (90-03); Lily Hall took second in the Triple Jump (33-10).

For Marcus Whitman, Lana Burnett took second in the 100M Dash (13.80) and second in the Long Jump (16-00) and won the Triple Jump (34-00.75); Taylor Bond won the 800M Run (2:39.24) and took second in the 400M Dash (1:05.84); Byanna Speers won the 1500M Run (6:35.58) and took fourth in the 2000M Steeplechase.

May 16

Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships

Division III (at Dundee)

Girls

For Dundee/Bradford, Kendall Parker took third in the 100M Dash (13.81) and tied for fourth in the High Jump with Madison Hughes (4-06); Madison Hughes took fifth in the 100M Dash (14.24) and fourth in the Long Jump (16-00.75); Maya Somerville took fifth in the 200M Dash (30.30) and third in the Triple Jump (30-00.5); Dundee won the 4x100M Relay (54.34); Lily Hall took second in the Long Jump (16-07) and won the Triple Jump (34-09); Hallie Knapp won the Shot Put (28-06.5) and the Discus (101-09); Trisha Edminster took third in the Discus (67-07).

Dundee/Bradford took first place overall with 110 points, followed by Marion with 98 points.

Boys

For Dundee/Bradford, Camden Buchanan won the 100M Dash (11.66) and Long Jump (19-10) and took second in the Triple Jump (40-01); Alex Leonard took second in the 1600M Run (5:31.95); Brett Watkins took third in the 400M Hurdles (1:19.13); Logan Buchanan won the High Jump (5-04); Hayden Erick took second in the Long Jump (18-11.5), won the Triple Jump (40-02) and took third in the Shot Put (36-11.5); Riley Teeter won the Shot Put (39-03.5) and Discus (111-06).

Dundee/Bradford finished second overall with 84 points, while HAC won with 141 points.

Division II (at Sodus)

Girls

For Marcus Whitman, Evelyn Eckdahl won the High Jump (4-02); Taylor Bond took third in the 400M Dash (1:08.63) and third in the 800M Run (2:45.54); Lana Burnett took fifth in the 100M Dash (14.48), won the Long Jump (14-09.5) and took second in the Triple Jump (31-09.5).

Whitman finished fourth overall with 54 points, while Williamson won with 146 points.

Boys

For Marcus Whitman, Tim Hansen took third in the 800M Run (2:20.83), won the 1600M Run (5:12.35) and took second in the 3200M Run (11:18.19); Dawsen Christensen took fourth in the 100M Dash (12.54), third in the 200M Dash (25.58) and second in the Long Jump (18-08.5) and Triple Jump (39-08.5); Brendan Laity took fourth in the 3200M Run (11:29.83); Nolan Lee won the High Jump (8-00); Ben Clark won the Pole Vault (9-00); Austin Mangiarelli took second in the Shot Put (35-08.75); Connor Rinas took second in the Discus (96-06).

Whitman finished second overall with 109 points, while East Rochester won with 111 points.