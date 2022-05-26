High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Boys Lacrosse

May 21

Thomas 15, Penn Yan 3

Penn Yan ended the regular season on a four-loss streak, in a non-league game against Thomas. The game tied with PY's biggest loss of the season, a 12-point loss to Fairport in April. Thomas outscored Penn Yan by three goals a period, with the teams going 4-1 in the first three periods and 3-0 in the fourth. Evan Pashalidis led Thomas with three goals and three assists, with teammate Nathan Hoban scoring three goals and one assist. For PY, Caden Dixon scored two goals, Bryant Van Housen scored one and Hunter Sheehan got an assist. Zachary Isaac was in the net for Thomas the entire game, making three saves, while PY split there goaltending duties between Griffin Emerson, who made four saves and allowed 11 goals in 29 minutes, and Will Thompson, who made three saves and allowed four in 19 minutes of play. The loss put the Mustangs' regular season record at 9-7. Though the end of their season was a bit rocky, the Mustangs' headed to Sectionals as the #2 seed in Class D. They faced their first opponent, Gananda, on May 25.

Marcus Whitman 1, Gananda 0

Whitman finalized their regular season at 11-5 with a one-goal win against Gananda. With the win, Whitman entered the Class D Sectional Tournament at the #3 seed and was set to face #6 Mynderse on May 25.

Sectionals

May 25, Class D

(#2) Penn Yan 19, (#7) Gananda 0

As the #2 seed, PY skipped the first round of the Class D tournament, facing and absolutely dominating Gananda in the quarterfinals. It was the second time the teams had met this season, with Penn Yan handing Gananda an 18-3 loss at the end of April. Hitting their score limit in the first half, Penn Yan was up 12-0 in the first period, adding the remaining seven goals before halftime. Penn Yan's top performers were Teagen Fingar with four goals and an assist, Carter Earl with three goals and an assist and Tukker Fisher with one goal and three assists. PY goalies Griffin Emerson and Will Thompson split their goal time almost down the middle, with both goaltenders making one save each. With the win, the Mustangs set their sights on their next opponent, Marcus Whitman, who entered the tourney in the #3 spot and defeated Mynderse (#6) to move on to the semifinal round.

(#3) Marcus Whitman 15, (#6) Mynderse 2

Whitman breezed through the quarterfinal round of the Class D tourney, beating Mynderse for the second time this season after a 12-point win over the Devils earlier this year. Setting the tone for the game, the Wildcats put up eight unanswered goals in the first period, scoring another two before halftime and adding another seven goals in the second half. Mynderse snagged one goal a half. Tariku Blueye led Whitman with three goals, while Connor Tomion, Kyle Murphy and Connor Gorton all had two goals and two assists. The Devils' goals came one from Mason Buckley and one from Lucas Stevers; Buckley and Dylan Tandle added assists. The win put Whitman at 12-5 for the season and set them up to face Class D's #2 seed, Penn Yan on May 28.

Girls Lacrosse Sectionals

May 23, Class D

(#4) Penn Yan 15, (#5) Mynderse-Romulus 2

The Mustangs took the first round of Sectionals with a big win over Mynderse-Romulus. Penn Yan led the first half with nine unanswered goals, coming back in the second to add another five while M-R put up two. Bailey Cooper and Kaley Griffin each made four goals and an assist for Penn Yan, while Corinne Barden got two goals and an assist. Avery Castner and Jammie Decker each added a goal and two assists. For M-R, Kelly Kohberger scored one and assisted Myah Herron with the other. In goal, Hannah Parsons made 10 saves for Penn Yan, while Bridget Mapstone made six for Mynderse-Romulus. With the win, Penn Yan moved on to face Aquinas (#1 seed) in the Class D Semifinals.

(#2) Waterloo 16, (#7) Marcus Whitman 3

Waterloo took a big win over Whitman, knocking the Wildcats out of the tourney and ending Whitman's season at 4-11. The win put the Indians at 12-5. Waterloo outpaced Whitman 9-3 in the first half and 7-1 in the second. Natalie DiSanto led Waterloo with six goals and an assist, Maci Mueller scored five goals and Marissa Russell scored three. For Whitman, Olivia Herod had one goal and one assist, Colleen Martin and Sophia Snyder had one goal each and Tori Brooks got an assist. Dana Jolly made four saves for Waterloo, while Whitman goalie Hannah Blaker made 13. Waterloo moved on to face (#3) Pal-Mac in the Semifinals, where they lost, setting up the Red Raiders to face (#1) Aquinas for the Class D title.

May 25

(#1) Aquinas 12, (#4) Penn Yan 11

Penn Yan narrowly fell to Aquinas after a true battle of a game that saw tough play from both teams. The loss ended PY's season at 10-8. Matching each other blow for blow, the teams were tied at six goals after the first half. In the second half, the Mustangs and the Irish continued to fight neck and neck, but in the end, Aquinas had the final goal and took the win, knocking PYA out of the tournament. Corinne Barden and Bailey Cooper each had three goals and an assist for Penn Yan, while Jammie Decker and Kaley Griffin scored two goals each and Avery Castner added two assists. The win put Aquinas at 14-4 this season and moved them up to face #3-seeded Pal-Mac in the Class D Finals.

Softball Sectionals

May 20 , Class C1

(#5) Addison 15, (#12) Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman fell in the first round of the Class C1 tournament, ending the season without a single win at 0-18. Addison finished the regular season 14-5 and moved on to face Letchworth on May 23, where they triumphed again, moving on to the C1 semi-finals on May 26 against #1 seed Avon.

Class C3

(#5) Dundee/Bradford 7, (#12) Red Creek 0

Dundee/Bradford skunked Red Creek in the first round of the C3 tourney. The BraveScots were 13-5 for the season with the win, moving on to Face (#4) Caledonia-Mumford on May 23. Cal-Mum was also 13-5.

May 23 , Class B2

(#3) Penn Yan 3, (#6) LeRoy 0

Penn Yan swept LeRoy in the first round of the Class B2 tournament. Gianna Ficcaglia led the Mustangs from both the mound and the plate, pitching 10 strikeouts and getting a double and a triple at bat. Also for PYA, Hailey Trank got a double and a single. Riley Wood got a single for LeRoy. Pitching for LeRoy, Lily Uberty got six Ks. With the win, PYA moved on to face Haverling on May 26. Haverling finished the regular season 13-3, entering the tournament at the #2 seed and beating #7 Attica in the first round of the tourney.

Said Mustangs coach Melissa Armsden, "[It was a] good first win on our Sectional run. We are focused, determined, and ready for the semifinals on Thursday."

Class C3

(#5) Dundee/Bradford 12, (#4) Caledonia-Mumford 10

Dundee/Bradford took a close win against Cal-Mum, earning the right to face the #1-seeded Lyndonville in the C3 semi-finals on May 26.

Baseball Sectionals

May 23, Class C3

(#7) Dundee/Bradford 8, (#10) South Seneca-Romulus 6

The BraveScots won by two against Seneca-Romulus in the first round of the Class C3 tournament. With the win, the Scots moved on to face the tourney's #2 seed, Northstar Christian on May 25 at Geneseo High School.

May 25, Class B2

(#6) Wayland-Cohocton 1, (#3) Penn Yan 0

Penn Yan fell to Way-Co in an upset, ending the Mustangs' season at 9-8 and moving Way-Co into the Semifinals against #2-seeded Le Roy. Brady Bouchard pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk, but the Eagles mustered one run to take the win. Offensively, the Mustangs could only put together four hits. Brady Bouchard had a triple, while Reed Bouchard, Alex Foster, Riley Griffiths and Brigham Hansen each had hits for Penn Yan.

Class C3

(#2) Northstar Christian 12, (#7) Dundee/Bradford 4

Underdog Dundee/Bradford couldn't stand up to Northstar, falling 12-4 in a loss that knocked the BraveScots out of Sectionals and ended their season at 3-3. Northstar moved on to face the #3 seed, Caledonia-Mumford on May 27 in the C3 Semifinals.

Track & Field

May 16, Wayne-Finger Lakes Divisional Championships (at Newark)

Division 1, Girls

For Penn Yan, Adriana Rodriguez won the Shot Put (31-01), with teammate Cynthia Kriegar coming in second. Rodriguez also came in third in the Discus (67-00), with Kriegar taking sixth. Jenna Reynolds finished third in the 3000M Run (12:38.86); Ava Vogt tied for third in the High Jump (4-04). With 36 total points, Penn Yan finished sixth overall out of seven teams. First place went to Wayne with 159.33 points and second went to Midlakes with 103 points.

Boys

For Penn Yan, JD Tette won the 1600M Run (4:51.77) and the 3200M Run (10:29.52); Tony Sciallo took third in the Shot Put (37-06.25) and fifth in the Discus (99-04). Overall, Penn Yan finished sixth out of seven teams with 29 points. With the home field advantage, Newark won with 211 points with Wayne coming in a distant second with 72 points.

May 20, Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships (at East Rochester)

Girls

Midlakes won the Women's Division with 83 points, followed closely by Williamson with 82. Out of 20 teams, Dundee/Bradford finished ninth (31.5 points); Penn Yan finished 10th (31 points); Marcus Whitman finished 18th (5 points).

For Penn Yan, Adriana Rodriguez won the Shot Put (33-07) and the Discus (114-04); Cynthia Kriegar took third in the Shot Put (30-05) and sixth in the Discus; Jenna Reynolds finished fourth in the 3000M Run (11:56.13).

For Dundee/Bradford, Kendall Parker and Madison Hughes tied for fifth with Keeley McConkey and Gweneth Haas of Red Creek in the High Jump (4-06). Hughes also took fourth in the Long Jump (15-08.25). Lily Hall took third in the Triple Jump (33-05.75); Dundee/Bradford came in second in the 4x100M Relay (52.95); Hallie Knapp took fourth in the Shot Put (28-06) and second in the Discus (93-07).

For Marcus Whitman, Lana Burnett took fifth in the Long Jump (15-08) and sixth in the Triple Jump (32-04); Evelyn Eckdahl took fifth in the Pentathlon.

Boys

In the Men's Division, Newark finished first with 146.5 points, East Rochester took second with 94 points and Wayne came in third with 45 points. Out of 19 teams, Penn Yan tied with Williamson for fourth (34 points); Marcus Whitman finished seventh (32.5 points); Dundee/Bradford came in 10th (23 points).

For Penn Yan, JD finished third in the 1600M Run (4:54.07) and won the 3200M Run (10:22.37) and 3000M Steeplechase (10:17.61); Tony Sciallo took second in the Discus (122-11).

For Dundee/Bradford, Hayden Erick took third in the Long Jump (20-06); Camden Buchanan finished sixth in the 100M Dash (11.90), tied for third in the High Jump (10.00) with Newark's Kayden Hughes and took fifth in the Triple Jump (40-10.75), with Erick taking sixth; Riley Teeter took fifth in the Shot Put (38-09.5) and sixth in the Discus (104-06) Dundee finished fourth the 4x100M Relay (46.66)

For Marcus Whitman, Nolan Lee took second in the High Jump (10.00); Tim Hansen finished third in the 3000M Steeplechase (11:20.82) with Brendan Laity taking fifth; Dawsen Christensen took fifth in the 100M Dash (11.88) and the 200M Dash (24.40), came in fourth in the Long Jump (20-05) and finished third in the Triple Jump (41-04); Ben Clark took fourth in the Pole Vault (9-06)