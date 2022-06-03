Mustangs boys lax win 26th Section V title!

Rob Maeske

Penn Yan wins Class D Finals for 26th Section V title in 27 years

Boys Lacrosse Sectionals

May 28, Class D

(#2) Penn Yan 12, (#3) Marcus Whitman 4

Whitman was no match for Penn Yan in the Class D Semifinals, ending the Wildcats' season at 12-6 and moving PYA into the Finals against #1-seed Livonia/Avon. Penn Yan Academy came out firing, outpacing Whitman 4-1 in the first period and adding six unanswered goals in the second. After halftime, the Wildcats upped their defense, holding PY to just two more goals while scoring three of their own, but the effort wasn't enough to come back against the Mustangs' lead. Carter Earl paced PY with four goals, Braden Fingar and Bryant Van Housen both had two goals and two assists, Tukker Fisher scored two and Teagen Fingar got a goal and an assist. For Whitman, Connor Tomion got two goals, while Kyle Murphy and Melkamu Blueye each scored one. Between the posts, Griffin Emerson made 10 saves for Penn Yan and Blake Dunton made 15 for Whitman. The win put the Mustangs at 11-7 for the season.

With the end of their season, Marcus Whitman is losing four seniors, including Holden Lescord-Fry, Carson Soles and starters Kyle Murphy and Connor Tomion. There's still plenty of young talent on Whitman's roster, however, as goalie Blake Dunton, midfielder Connor Gorton and attacker Rylan Weissinger each have a year left and brothers Melkamu and Tariku Blueye are a sophomore and 8th-grader, respectively.

May 31, Class D Finals

(#2) Penn Yan 8, (#1) Livonia/Avon 6

The much anticipated showdown between the top two teams in Class D resulted in a close and hard-fought game with great play from both teams. While Penn Yan Academy ended the first period with a 2-1 lead, the Lakers came back in the second with three goals to PYA's one, giving Livonia/Avon the one-point advantage going into the half. The Lakers added another two after halftime, but a goal from PYA's Bryant Van Housen to close out the third period put the Mustangs back within one heading into the fourth, where Penn Yan rallied with four unanswered goals, locking up the Mustangs' 26th Sectional title. In the last 27 years, Penn Yan has fallen only once in the Finals; a 2010 contest for the Class C title against Aquinas.

“We knew what we had,” said PYA head coach Brian Hobart. “But we did not lower our expectations. We worked our butts off every single day. ... It was a matter of getting them to believe in themselves.” Hobart also praised the work of assistant coaches Harry Queener and Chris Redington.

Freshman Teagen Fingar led the Mustangs with three goals and an assist, earning him Class D All-Tournament MVP honors. Fingar entered the game having already tallied five goals and two assists in the tourney. Van Housen scored two goals and got two assists in the game, Carter Earl scored two with one assist and PYA's remaining goal was scored by Caden Dixon. A big part of Penn Yan's win was their defense in the final quarter of the game, led by Hunter Sheehan. In goal for the Mustangs, Griffin Emerson had nine saves.

Jackson McEnerney and Justin Skelly each got two goals and an assist for Livonia/Avon, while Derrick Wigley and Shane Malead scored one apiece. Lakers goalie Matt Beachel made eight saves.

For Penn Yan, Fingar, Van Housen, Earl and Sheehan were named to the All-Tournament Team. On the Lakers' side, McEnerney and Skelly made All-Tournament along with midfielder Matthew Conner and defenseman Jonathan Crye. From the Semifinals, Marcus Whitman's Connor Tomion and Aquinas' Gio Valerie were also named to the All-Tournament team.

Recovering from losing a large chunk of its starting roster to last year's graduation, Penn Yan has certainly had better seasons, finishing the regular schedule on a four-loss streak that found their record at 9-7 overall, but 8-2 in the Finger Lakes League.

“We lost seven three or four-year starters to graduation,” said Hobart. “Our roster was gutted.”

However, they entered Sectionals as a perennial favorite and brought the skill and intensity to the tournament that was expected from the team's reputation.

Looking back on the season, goalie Griffin Emerson said, “We got knocked down, but we stood up. The hard work we put in goes back to the winter, hitting the weight room...I was a ball boy for this team in middle school and everyone here knows the expectations. It's a culture."

With the win and another Section V title under their belt, Penn Yan was looking forward to the first round State Tournament, where they faced an opponent from Section VI on Saturday, June 4.

Softball Sectionals

May 26, Class B2

(#2) Haverling 5, (#3) Penn Yan 0

Penn Yan traveled to Bath to take on the #2-seeded Haverling in the Class B Semifinals, falling in a 5-0 sweep that saw Penn Yan's season end at 12-7. With the win, the Rams earned the right to take on Wellsville, the tourney's #1 seed, for the B2 title.

With the end of the season, PYA loses four seniors from its roster, including three of the Mustangs' biggest standouts and staples; Elle Harrison playing for the last five years, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger playing the last four and Jayden Hollister playing the last three. The Mustangs are a fairly young team, however, with more than half the team underclassmen this year, including their two remaining longest-playing veterans (three years each) in Hailey Trank and primary pitcher Giana Ficcaglia, who have been consistent performers and leaders on the team.

Class C3

(#1) Lyndonville 10, (#5) Dundee/Bradford 1

After fighting their way through the Class C tournament to the Semifinals, Dundee/Bradford fell to the tourney's #1 seed, Lyndonville, in what was a mostly one-sided game. Addy Dillenbeck paced Lyndonville with four hits, while Ella Lewis had three hits and Morgan Austin and Lorelei Dillenbeck each got two hits each. Lyndonville pitcher Haley Shaffer had six strikeouts and allowed six hits. Shaffer also had an RBI-triple in the fifth. The win put Lyndonville in the Finals versus Bolivar-Richburg, who entered the tournament in the #3 seed, on Saturday, May 28.

Dundee/Bradford had a solid season, entering Sectionals with a 12-5 record and winning six games during the regular season by a margin of 15 runs or more; the BraveScots' widest win of the year a 24-1 massacre against Marcus Whitman. Dundee/Bradford loses five of its players to graduation this year, including Nikki Peterson and Abby Miller, who have both played BraveScot softball for the last three years, though the team's other three-year vet, Mikayla Scoffner was only a sophomore this year and has consistently been a standout for the Scots. While D/B definitely still has a lot of talent on the bench, the Scots will definitely be looking for some new blood next year.

May 28, Class B2

(#1) Wellsville 2, (#2) Haverling 1

The two top-seeded teams in Class B2 battled it out for the title, with Wellsville coming out on top in a narrow win over the Rams, making Wellsville the B2 champions.

Class C3

(#3) Bolivar-Richburg 4, (#1) Lyndonville 3

Bolivar-Richburg took the Class C3 title in a close, underdog victory over the class's #1 seed, Lyndonville.

Track and Field Sectionals

May 27, Class B4 Championships at Caledonia-Mumford

The Class B4 Championships were held at Caledonia-Mumford High School. Dundee/Bradford competed with 14 other Section V teams.

In the Girls' Division, Byron-Bergen won with 142 points, Harley-Allendale-Columbia came in second with 87 points and Red Creek finished third with 67 points. Dundee/Bradford finished fifth in the Girls' Division with 55 points.

In the Boys' Division, Bolivar-Richburg won with 124 points, Byron-Bergen finished second with 117 points and Dundee/Bradford took third with 69 points.

Overall, Dundee/Bradford had four wins for the day.

Girls

For Dundee/Bradford, Kendall Parker won the 100M Dash (13.34), finished sixth in the 200M Dash (28.91) and fourth in the High Jump (4-08), Lily Hall won the Triple Jump (35-01.25) and took third in the Long Jump (16-00.25), Trisha Edminster came in fifth in the Triple Jump (29-03.75); Hallie Knapp won the Discus (90-06) and came in fifth in the Shot Put (26-00.25). Dundee/Bradford placed second in the 4x100M Relay (52.74).

Boys

For the Dundee/Bradford boys, Logan Buchanan won the High Jump (6-02), Hayden Erick placed fourth in the High Jump (5-10), second in the Long Jump (20-03.75) and third in the Triple Jump (39-04.25), Camden Buchanan took third in the 100M Dash (11.78), fourth in the Long Jump (19-08.5) and fourth in the Triple Jump (38-08.25), Alex Leonard took third in the 3000M Steeplechase (12:02.99) and Riley Teeter took fourth in the Shot Put (40-02.75) and third in the Discus (104-08). Dundee/Bradford won the 4x100M Relay (46.23).

May 28, Class B2 Championships at Hilton

The Class B2 Championships were held at Hilton. Local schools Penn Yan and Marcus Whitman competed with 11 other schools in the Girls' Division and 12 teams in the Boys'.

In the Girls' Division, Attica took first place with 155.2 points, Bath-Haverling took second with 102 points and Williamson Central came in third with 75 points. Marcus Whitman finished fifth with 39 and Penn Yan finished eighth with 26.2 points.

In the Boys' Division, Attica won with 128 points, Le Roy finished second with 72 points and Wayland-Cohocton came in third with 72 points. Whitman came in fourth with 57 points and Penn Yan came in seventh with 41 points.

Overall, Penn Yan had five wins and Marcus Whitman had three.

Girls

For Penn Yan, Adriana Rodriguez took first place in both the Shot Put (33-04.75) and Discus (105-00) and Jenna Reynolds finished third in the 3000M Run (12:03.02).

For Marcus Whitman, Taylor Bond finished third in the 800M Run (2:36.11), Aurora Woodworth took second in the 1500M Run (5:15.57), Lana Burnett finished third in the Long Jump (15-03.75) and won the Triple Jump (34-08) and Evelyn Eckdahl finished third in the Girls Pentathlon. Whitman finished fifth in the 4x400M Relay.

Boys

For Penn Yan, JD Tette won three events, including the 1600M Run (4:43.38), the 3200M Run (10:29.77) and the 3000M Steeplechase (10:28.62). Also for Penn Yan, Anthony Wheeler finished fifth in the 800M Run (2:07.95) and Tony Sciallo took second in the Discus (117-08).

For Marcus Whitman, Dawsen Christensen finished third in the 100M Dash (11.63) and won the Long Jump (19-11.75) and Triple Jump (43-11.50), Tim Hansen finished fourth in the 1600M Run (4:54.56), Brendan Laity finished fourth in the 3200M Run (11:14.61) and third in the 3000M Steeplechase (11:05.89), Nolan Lee won the High Jump (5-10) and Ben Clark placed fourth in the Pole Vault (10-00).