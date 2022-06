Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The 56th Annual Penn Yan Academy Varsity Sports Awards will be held at the academy Monday, June 13.

This year’s program will consist of refreshments being served in the cafeteria at 6 p.m. with the awards following in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Parents and friends of Penn Yan Academy Varsity athletes are invited. Please come and celebrate our athletes.