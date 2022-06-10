Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby winners announced

Staff Reports

CANADAIGUA LAKE — The 41st Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby was held on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. The winning fish this year was a 12.86-pound lake trout caught by Jerry Perrin of Clifton Springs.

This is a classic event for local fishermen, but it’s also a significant fundraiser for Camp Good Days & Special Times in Branchport, Mercy Flight Central, and Naples Hospeace House.

This year, each charity was presented with a check for $4,000. Since its inception, the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby has raised more than $252,000 for local charities.

2022 WINNERS

Grand Prize Winners (any trout species)

1st prize - $1,000 – Jerry Perrin, 12.86 Laker

2nd prize - $750 – Mike Dawson, 10.87 Laker

3rd prize - $500- Bob Furlong, 10.86 Laker

Division Awards

Brown Trout: 1st – JT Guinan, 5.20 lbs., 2nd – Tanner Orfanides, 4.12 lbs., 3rd – Terry Bodine, 3.68 lbs.

Lake Trout: 1st – Haylee Smith, 10.80 lbs., 2nd – Scot Stowell, 10.78 lbs., 3rd Ron Irland, 9.62 lbs.

Rainbow Trout: 1st – Mike Schultz, 6.02 lbs., 2nd – Sandy Lovejoy, 5.97 lbs., 3rd – Jason McConnell, 5.91 lbs.

“The 41st Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby Committee was thrilled to top off a beautiful weekend with a presentation of $12,000 to charity. None of this would be possible without the nearly 300 participants, many of whom have been long standing supporters of our efforts,” remarked Lindsay Morrow, Derby Chair.

A special thank you also goes out to the 2022 Platinum & Gold Sponsors: Canandaigua Country Club, Canandaigua Federal Credit Union #16176, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Heron Hill Winery, The Sawmill Restaurant/Field’s Construction, Smith Boys on Canandaigua Lake, Yaw Automation, Flint Creek Taxidermy Studio, and Brew and Brats at Arbor Hill.

The Trout Derby Committee would also like to thank all the participants, volunteers, and the many generous event donors. For more information, please visit their website page at www.canandaiguatroutderby.org or on Facebook.