Spring 2022 Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently announced its Spring 2022 Scholar-Athlete teams and number of individuals. This is the 30th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan Inc.

For Spring 2022, NYSPHSAA recognized 2,762 Scholar-Athlete teams and 41,441 individuals. A total of 568 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program which honors schools each of the seasons there is interscholastic competition.

“The Association is proud to see over 41,000 student-athletes honored for their dedication to academics”, said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “The young men and women honored as Spring Scholar-Athletes have found the perfect balance of athletics and academics and we congratulate them on an outstanding job.”

For the 2021-22 school year (fall, winter and spring) there were a total of 9,468 scholar-athlete teams awarded. A total of 123,047 individuals were recognized as Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 school year.

School of Excellence and School of Distinction honors will be announced this summer to those schools who had superior academic achievements within their sports teams. Schools must apply to be recognized. Deadline to apply is Thursday, June 30.

To qualify as a School of Distinction a school must have 100% of their varsity programs qualified for and received the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team Award. To receive School of Excellence status a school must have at least 75% of their varsity programs qualified for and received the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team Award.

Dundee/Bradford received team honors for Girls Outdoor Track and Field and Softball. Dundee/Bradford had eight individual athletes honored for Baseball, five for Boys Track and Field, six for Girls Track and Field and 15 for Softball.