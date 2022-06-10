PYA girls lacrosse All-League honors
Rob Maeske
Several members of the Penn Yan girls varsity lacrosse team recently received All-League honors for their performance in the Finger Lakes League during the 2022 Spring season. The following Penn Yan athletes and coaches were honored by the league:
First Team: Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Bailey Cooper
Second Team: Jammie Decker, Hannah Parsons, Taylor Mullins
Third Team: Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Aubriana Greene
Honorable Mention: Corinne Barden, Rebecca Hayes
Finger Lakes Attacker of the Year: Bailey Cooper
Finger Lakes Coach of the Year: Chris Hansen
U.S. Lacrosse Academic All American: Kaley Griffin