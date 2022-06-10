PYA girls lacrosse All-League honors

Rob Maeske

Several members of the Penn Yan girls varsity lacrosse team recently received All-League honors for their performance in the Finger Lakes League during the 2022 Spring season. The following Penn Yan athletes and coaches were honored by the league:

First Team: Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Bailey Cooper

Second Team: Jammie Decker, Hannah Parsons, Taylor Mullins

Third Team: Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Aubriana Greene

Honorable Mention: Corinne Barden, Rebecca Hayes

Finger Lakes Attacker of the Year: Bailey Cooper

Finger Lakes Coach of the Year: Chris Hansen

U.S. Lacrosse Academic All American: Kaley Griffin