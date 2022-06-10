Sports Roundup: PYA boys lax fall to Avon in state tournament

Rob Maeske

Adriana Rodriguez earns a trip to the state tournament to compete in the discus

Boys Lacrosse

Jun. 4, NYSPHSAA State Tournament

Akron 12, Penn Yan 11

The Penn Yan boys lacrosse team's season ended in the Class D Regional round of the state tournament with a razor-thin loss to Akron (Section VI). The first period of play saw the teams score two goals apiece, with Akron gaining a two-goal advantage in the second, leaving the score 6-4 in Akron's favor going into halftime. Penn Yan rallied in the second half, outscoring Akron 7-3 in the third period, but Akron came back with three unanswered goals in the fourth, taking the win at the end. Akron went on to face and lose to Chenango Forks (Section IV) in the state semifinals; Chenango Forks then lost to Cold Spring Harbor (Section VIII) in the state fInals, making CSH the Class D State Champions.

For Penn Yan, Bryant Van Housen and Caden Dixon each scored three goals, with Van Housen also adding an assist, Tukker Fisher and Teagen Fingar scored two each, with an assist by Fingar, and Carter Earl got one goal and two assists. Braden Fingar aided his team's efforts with three assists. PY goalie Griffin Emerson made seven saves in the game.

Track & Field

Jun. 3, Section V State Qualifier at Eastridge High School

The state qualifier for Section V was held at Eastridge HS in Irondequoit. Local schools Penn Yan, Dundee/Bradford, and Marcus Whitman all had athletes compete in the event.

Division 2 Girls

For Penn Yan, Adriana Rodriguez took third in the Shot Put (33-03.75) and won the Discus (118-02), earning her a trip to the state tournament to compete in the Discus.

For Dundee/Bradford, Lily Hall came in fourth in the Triple Jump (34-07), Madison Hughes came in fifth in the Long Jump (15-04.75).

For Marcus Whitman, Aurora Woodworth took third place in the 1500M Run (5:05.29).

Division 2 Boys

For Penn Yan, JD Tette took third in the 3200M Run (9:59.17) and second in the 3000M Steeplechase (10:09.72).

For Dundee/Bradford, Logan Buchanan took third in the High Jump (6-01) and Camden Buchanan took fourth in the Long Jump (20-08.5).

For Marcus Whitman, Dawsen Christensen took third in the Triple Jump (42-06).