Penn Yan Academy Sports Awards

The Chronicle Express

Penn Yan Academy held its 56th annual Sports Awards on Monday, June 13. The ceremony is sponsored by the PYA Varsity Club, presented by the varsity coaches and honors outstanding varsity athletes from the entire school year. The 2021-2022 Varsity Club officers include President Brigham Hansen, Vice President David Reid, Secretary Carson Nagpaul and Treasurer Kaley Griffin.

The program opened with a welcome statement from Penn Yan Central School District Superintendent Howard Dennis.

"[Penn Yan is] known for our quality athletics, which allow our athletes to participate, strive and excel. None of this would be possible without the countless hours of help and support from top-notch coaches, whether they are paid or volunteer and amazingly supportive parents and families," said Dennis.

After Dennis's remarks, Assistant Athletic Director Melissa Emery led the audience in the pledge of allegiance before Mindy Johnson and Dave Garvey led the crowd in the school's alma mater. After the song, PYA Athletic Director Jonathan MacKerchar made a brief statement expressing his thanks for the many groups who make the school athletic program possible, including the administration and staff at each of the district's schools, especially the custodial staff, who maintain Penn Yan's fields and grounds, and the transportation staff, who maintained a reliable way for the teams to get to and from games, which has been a problem in many schools during the last couple of years. MacKerchar also gave special thanks to Melissa Emery, Dylan Hassos and Eric Hobbs, who have created and maintained a consistent online streaming presence for Penn Yan games, allowing fans to watch even when in-person attendance had been restricted from COVID, and Aaron Mumby, who ran the technical side of the awards ceremony.

"[There's] no better place," said MacKerchar, "that anyone would rather be. This community is one of a kind. It doesn't matter what sport we have going, we have people there; we have people turning out to encourage our athletes. So, there's no place I'd rather be than Penn Yan."

The ceremony was split up by season and sport, starting with the Fall season and moving through Winter and Spring. The head coach or team representative came to the podium in turn to present their various awards, including the school's Heart and Varsity Club awards, as well as any special awards associated with the sport.

The following awards and honors were given during the ceremony:

Fall Season

Football - Head Coach Timothy McBride

Varsity Club Award - Carter Earl

Heart Award - Anthony Druker

Edward L. Pond Award - Ashtian Dunning

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Gabe Hopkins, Anthony Druker

1st Team All-Class C Quarterback - Carter Earl

2nd Team All-Class C Offensive Line - Mason Peterson

All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team Defensive Back - Carter Earl

Cheerleading - Head Coach Christine Peck-Ross

Varsity Club Award - Madeline Martini

Heart Award - Brooklynn Vivier

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madelyn Kuver, Brooklynn Vivier

All-League All-Star - Madeline Martini

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Golf - Head Coach Dan Doyle

Varsity Club Award - Griffin Emerson

Heart Award - Oliver Connelly

William R. Crissy Award - Cameron Bassage

Fred Marshall, Jr. Award - Griffin Emerson

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Zach Smith, Colin Johnson

Finger Lakes League 1st Team All-League - Griffin Emerson

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team All-League - Cameron Bassage

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Boys Soccer - Head Coach Jason Hassos

Varsity Club Award - Jack Grabski

Heart Award - Patrick Bailey

Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award - Dylan Hassos

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Roark Castner, Owen Bishop

Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League - Brigham Hansen, Dylan Hassos

Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Zachary Townley, David Reid, Thomas Barden

Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Landon Berry, Carson Nagpaul

Player of the Week - Thomas Barden

Finger Lakes League Runner-Up (#2 Seed in Section V)

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award



Girls Soccer - Head Coach Kyle Nelson

Varsity Club Award - Avery Castner

Heart Award - Sierra Harrison

Sue Gute Spirit Award - Elle Harrison, Kaley Griffin

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Avery Castner, Elle Harrison

Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League: Kakey Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison

Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Morgan Anderson, Avery Caster

Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Makenna Hansen, Leah Prather

All-Tournament Team - Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Kaley Griffin

Finger Lakes East Player of the Week - Sierra Harrison

All-State 6th Team - Sierra Harrison

All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison

Exceptional Senior Game Athletes - Sierra Harrison, Elle Harrison, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Avery Caster, Kaley Griffin

New York State Scholar-Athlete Award

Volleyball - Head Coach Bryan Bobo (presented by Jonathan MacKerchar)

Varsity Club Award - Jammie Decker

Heart Award - Paige Yonts

Debra Carroll Patton Award - Lillie Marsh

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Alexis Parsons, Lauren Schilling

Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League - Jammie Decker

Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Hailey Trank

Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Lauren Schilling

Exceptional Seniors - Jammie Decker, Lauren Schilling, Paige Yonts

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Girls Cross Country - Head Coach Rick Smith

Varsity Club Award - Giana Ficcaglia

Heart Award - Madison Bishop

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madison Bishop, Giana Ficcaglia

Boys Cross Country - Head Coach Rick Smith

Varsity Club Award - James Tette

Heart Award - Anthony Wheeler

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - James Tette, Anthony Wheeler

2021 Section V Class C Cross Country Champion - James Tette

Wayne-Finger Lakes 1st Team All-League - James Tette

All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - James Tette

Section V All-Star Cross Country Team - James Tette

New York Cross Country All-State 2nd Team Class C - James Tette

New York Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Girls Tennis - Head Coach Nate Kraemer

Varsity Club Award - Abigail Garvey

Heart Award - Jayden Hollister

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister

2021 Section V Class B Doubles Champions - Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister

Finger Lakes West All-League 1st Team 1st Singles - Abigail Garvey

Finger Lakes West All-League 1st Team 2nd Singles - Jayden Hollister

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Winter Season

Cheerleading - Head Coach Christine Peck-Ross

Varsity Club Award - Madisyn Murdock

Heart Award - Madelyn Kuver

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madison Lewis, Emily Stork

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Paisley Jones

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Madelyn Kuver

Exceptional Seniors - Madeline Martini, Madisyn Murdock

3rd Place in Finger Lakes League Championship

Wrestling - Head Coach Jacob Alexander

Varsity Club Award - Jacob Eaves

Heart Award - Avery Castner

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Jacob Eaves, Nicholas Murphy

2022 Section V Class B Wrestling Champion Heavyweight - Mason Petersen

1st Team All-League - Mason Petersen

New York State Qualifier Runner-Up - Mason Petersen

New York State #5 Heavyweight Wrestler - Mason Petersen

All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Mason Petersen

Girls Basketball - Head Coach Mark Storm (presented by Steve Griffin)

Varsity Club Award - Elle Harrison

Heart Award - Sierra Harrison

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Hannah Parsons, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger

1st Team All-League - Sierra Harrison

2nd Team All-League - Jammie Decker, Kaley Griffin

Finger Lakes League Sportsmanship Award - Jammie Decker

All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Sierra Harrison

All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Kaley Griffin, Jammie Decker

Exceptional Senior Game Athletes - Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Jammie Decker

Section V Class B2 All-Star - Kaley Griffin

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Boys Basketball - Head Coach Dan Doyle

Varsity Club Award - Jacob Morley-Gilbert, Alex Foster

Heart Award - Brigham Hansen

Coach Jerry Turner Award - Griffin Emerson

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Carson Nagpaul, Jacob Morley-Gilbert

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Griffin Emerson

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Brigham Hansen, Oliver Connelly

Exceptional Senior Game Athlete - Griffin Emerson

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Boys Bowling - Head Coach Mindy Johnson

Varsity Club Award - Cameron Bassage

Heart Award - Dutcher Samatulski

Jane Conley Memorial Scholarship Award - Cameron Bassage

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Zach Lewis, Logan Miller

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Cameron Bassage, Trenton Samatulski, Connor Anderson, Colin Johnson

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Dutcher Samatulski

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Logan Miller

Finger Lakes East Champions

All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Cameron Bassage

All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Connor Anderson

All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Colin Johnson, Trenton Samatulski

Section V Class D Champions

Finger Lakes USBC Sportsmanship Award - Connor Anderson

New York State Team Sportsmanship Award - Cameron Bassage

Girls Bowling - Head Coach Mindy Johnson

Varsity Club Award - Andy Kniffin

Heart Award - Anella Tillman

Jane Conley Memorial Scholarship Award - Andy Kniffin

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Ameina Samatulski, Anella Tillman

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Andy Kniffin, Anelle Tillman

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Julia Maldonado

All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Andy Kniffin

All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Anella Tillman

Section V All-Tournament Team - Andy Kniffin

Section V Class D Champions

New York State Composite Team - Andy Kniffin

New York State Sportsmanship Award - Andy Kniffin

Spring Season

Boys Tennis - Head Coach Nate Kraemer

Varsity Club Award - Alex Reyes-Leon

Heart Award - Kyle Wheeler

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Alex Reyes-Leon, Collin Reagan

Finger Lakes League 1st Team 1st Singles - Landon Spears

Finger Lakes League 1st Team 2nd Singles - Alex Reyes-Leon

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention 3rd Singles - Kyle Wheeler

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Baseball - Head Coach Steve Bouchard

Varsity Club Award - Tyler Bouchard

Heart Award - Alex Foster

VFW Vic Swanson Memorial Award - Tyler Bouchard

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Riley Griffiths, Liam Chapman

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Brady Bouchard

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Reed Bouchard, Tyler Bouchard, Liam Chapman

Geneva Baseball Umpires Association Sportsmanship Team Award

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Softball - Head Coach Melissa Armsden

Varsity Club Award - Hailey Trank

Heart Award - Elle Harrison

Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award - Madeline Martini

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Elle Harrison, Cadence Cummings

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Elle Harrison, Giana Ficcaglia

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Hailey Trank, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Julia Maldonado, Leah Prather, Brianna Naprava

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Girls Lacrosse - Head Coach Chris Hansen

Varsity Club Award - Kaley Griffin

Heart Award - Jammie Decker

Penn Yan Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship - Avery Castner

Cheryl Karweck Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Parsons

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Corinne Barden, Taylor Mullins

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Bailey Cooper

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Jammie Decker, Hannah Parsons, Taylor Mullins

Finger Lakes League 3rd Team - Aubriana Greene, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Corinne Barden, Rebecca Hayes

US Lacrosse Academic All-American - Kaley Griffin

Section V All-Tournament Team - Kaley Griffin

Finger Lakes League Player of the Year, Attack - Bailey Cooper

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Boys Lacrosse - Head Coach Brian Hobart

Varsity Club Award - Griffin Emerson

Heart Award - Frank Ochoa

Penn Yan Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award - Wyatt Walters

Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship - Griffin Emerson

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Wyatt Walters, Gavin Ingles

Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Carter Earl, Hunter Sheehan

Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Teagen Fingar, Anthony Druker

Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Braden Finger, Caden Dixon, Bryant Van Housen, Frank Ochoa, Tukker Fisher, Wyatt Walters

Finger Lakes League Goalie of the Year - Griffin Emerson

Section V Class D Champions

Section V Class D Playoff MVP - Teagen Fingar

Section V Class D All-Tournament Team - Bryant Van Housen, Carter Earl, Hunter Sheehan, Griffin Emerson

US Lacrosse Academic All-American - Griffin Emerson

Boys Track & Field - Head Coach Rick Smith and Aaron Mumby

Varsity Club Award - James Tette

Heart Award - Anthony Wheeler

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Anthony Wheeler, James Tette

2022 Section V Class B2 Steeplechase, 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run Champion - James Tette

Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, 3000 Meter Steeplechase - James Tette

Wayne-Finger Lakes League 2nd Team, 3200 Meter Run - James Tettte

Wayne-Finger Lakes League 3rd Team, 1600 Meter Run - James Tette

Hornell Invitational MVP - James Tette

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Girls Track & Field - Head Coach Rick Smith and Aaron Mumby

Varsity Club Award - Adriana Rodriguez

Heart Award - Jenna Reynolds

Nora Michelle Bartlett Award - Jenna Reynolds

Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Lillie Marsh, Adriana Rodriguez

2022 Section V Class B2 Shot Put, Discus Champion - Adriana Rodriguez

Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, Shot Put - Adriana Rodriguez

Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, Discus - Adriana Rodriguez

Sgt. Devin Snyder Memorial Award, Class B2 - Adriana Rodriguez

New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award

Special Awards

In addition to the awards given for individual sports, the following special awards were given:

Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship - Cameron Bassage

Finger Lakes Health True Grit Award - Julia Maldonado

Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award - Lucas Day

Fred Marshall, Jr. American Legion Award - Avery Castner

Shirley Trombley Spirit Award - Kaley Griffin

United States Army Scholar-Athlete Award - Gabe Hopkins, Elle Harrison

Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award - Elle Harrison

Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award - Sierra Harrison

Josh Plumlee Memorial Scholarship - Gabe Hopkins

Coaches' Trophy

Penn Yan Academy's highest honor, the Coaches' Trophy was awarded to:

Girls Coaches' Trophy - Kaley Griffin

Boys Coaches' Trophy - Griffin Emerson

Senior Plaques

Alora Bailey, Patrick Bailey, Cameron Bassage, Alec Benson, Abigail Bodine, Tyler Bouchard, Benjamin Broome, Avery Castner, Oliver Connelly, Marianna Dalglish, Jammie Decker, Griffin Emerson, Alexander Foster, Abigail Garvey, Kaley Griffin, Liam Griffiths, Dayton Gulick, Brigham Hansen, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Dylan Hassos, Brenna Hathaway, Jayden Hollister, Gabriel Hopkins, Andreanna Kniffin, Zachary Lewis, Na'Javion Littell, Keira Maher, Madeline Martini, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Jacob Morley-Gilbert, Nicholas Murphy, Hannah Parsons, Mason Petersen, Alex Reyes-Leon, Serenity Rodgers, Adriana Rodriguez, Trenton Samatulski, Lauren Schilling, Zachary Smith, Gabriel Stewart, Joshua Travis, Paige Yonts

Coaches of the Year

Penn Yan also had several coaches who were awarded Coach of the Year honors, including: