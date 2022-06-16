Penn Yan Academy Sports Awards
Penn Yan Academy held its 56th annual Sports Awards on Monday, June 13. The ceremony is sponsored by the PYA Varsity Club, presented by the varsity coaches and honors outstanding varsity athletes from the entire school year. The 2021-2022 Varsity Club officers include President Brigham Hansen, Vice President David Reid, Secretary Carson Nagpaul and Treasurer Kaley Griffin.
The program opened with a welcome statement from Penn Yan Central School District Superintendent Howard Dennis.
"[Penn Yan is] known for our quality athletics, which allow our athletes to participate, strive and excel. None of this would be possible without the countless hours of help and support from top-notch coaches, whether they are paid or volunteer and amazingly supportive parents and families," said Dennis.
After Dennis's remarks, Assistant Athletic Director Melissa Emery led the audience in the pledge of allegiance before Mindy Johnson and Dave Garvey led the crowd in the school's alma mater. After the song, PYA Athletic Director Jonathan MacKerchar made a brief statement expressing his thanks for the many groups who make the school athletic program possible, including the administration and staff at each of the district's schools, especially the custodial staff, who maintain Penn Yan's fields and grounds, and the transportation staff, who maintained a reliable way for the teams to get to and from games, which has been a problem in many schools during the last couple of years. MacKerchar also gave special thanks to Melissa Emery, Dylan Hassos and Eric Hobbs, who have created and maintained a consistent online streaming presence for Penn Yan games, allowing fans to watch even when in-person attendance had been restricted from COVID, and Aaron Mumby, who ran the technical side of the awards ceremony.
"[There's] no better place," said MacKerchar, "that anyone would rather be. This community is one of a kind. It doesn't matter what sport we have going, we have people there; we have people turning out to encourage our athletes. So, there's no place I'd rather be than Penn Yan."
The ceremony was split up by season and sport, starting with the Fall season and moving through Winter and Spring. The head coach or team representative came to the podium in turn to present their various awards, including the school's Heart and Varsity Club awards, as well as any special awards associated with the sport.
The following awards and honors were given during the ceremony:
Fall Season
Football - Head Coach Timothy McBride
- Varsity Club Award - Carter Earl
- Heart Award - Anthony Druker
- Edward L. Pond Award - Ashtian Dunning
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Gabe Hopkins, Anthony Druker
- 1st Team All-Class C Quarterback - Carter Earl
- 2nd Team All-Class C Offensive Line - Mason Peterson
- All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team Defensive Back - Carter Earl
Cheerleading - Head Coach Christine Peck-Ross
- Varsity Club Award - Madeline Martini
- Heart Award - Brooklynn Vivier
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madelyn Kuver, Brooklynn Vivier
- All-League All-Star - Madeline Martini
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Golf - Head Coach Dan Doyle
- Varsity Club Award - Griffin Emerson
- Heart Award - Oliver Connelly
- William R. Crissy Award - Cameron Bassage
- Fred Marshall, Jr. Award - Griffin Emerson
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Zach Smith, Colin Johnson
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team All-League - Griffin Emerson
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team All-League - Cameron Bassage
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Boys Soccer - Head Coach Jason Hassos
- Varsity Club Award - Jack Grabski
- Heart Award - Patrick Bailey
- Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award - Dylan Hassos
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Roark Castner, Owen Bishop
- Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League - Brigham Hansen, Dylan Hassos
- Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Zachary Townley, David Reid, Thomas Barden
- Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Landon Berry, Carson Nagpaul
- Player of the Week - Thomas Barden
- Finger Lakes League Runner-Up (#2 Seed in Section V)
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Girls Soccer - Head Coach Kyle Nelson
- Varsity Club Award - Avery Castner
- Heart Award - Sierra Harrison
- Sue Gute Spirit Award - Elle Harrison, Kaley Griffin
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Avery Castner, Elle Harrison
- Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League: Kakey Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison
- Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Morgan Anderson, Avery Caster
- Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Makenna Hansen, Leah Prather
- All-Tournament Team - Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Kaley Griffin
- Finger Lakes East Player of the Week - Sierra Harrison
- All-State 6th Team - Sierra Harrison
- All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison
- Exceptional Senior Game Athletes - Sierra Harrison, Elle Harrison, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Avery Caster, Kaley Griffin
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Award
Volleyball - Head Coach Bryan Bobo (presented by Jonathan MacKerchar)
- Varsity Club Award - Jammie Decker
- Heart Award - Paige Yonts
- Debra Carroll Patton Award - Lillie Marsh
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Alexis Parsons, Lauren Schilling
- Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-League - Jammie Decker
- Finger Lakes East 2nd Team All-League - Hailey Trank
- Finger Lakes East Honorable Mention - Lauren Schilling
- Exceptional Seniors - Jammie Decker, Lauren Schilling, Paige Yonts
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Girls Cross Country - Head Coach Rick Smith
- Varsity Club Award - Giana Ficcaglia
- Heart Award - Madison Bishop
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madison Bishop, Giana Ficcaglia
Boys Cross Country - Head Coach Rick Smith
- Varsity Club Award - James Tette
- Heart Award - Anthony Wheeler
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - James Tette, Anthony Wheeler
- 2021 Section V Class C Cross Country Champion - James Tette
- Wayne-Finger Lakes 1st Team All-League - James Tette
- All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - James Tette
- Section V All-Star Cross Country Team - James Tette
- New York Cross Country All-State 2nd Team Class C - James Tette
- New York Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Girls Tennis - Head Coach Nate Kraemer
- Varsity Club Award - Abigail Garvey
- Heart Award - Jayden Hollister
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister
- 2021 Section V Class B Doubles Champions - Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister
- Finger Lakes West All-League 1st Team 1st Singles - Abigail Garvey
- Finger Lakes West All-League 1st Team 2nd Singles - Jayden Hollister
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Winter Season
Cheerleading - Head Coach Christine Peck-Ross
- Varsity Club Award - Madisyn Murdock
- Heart Award - Madelyn Kuver
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Madison Lewis, Emily Stork
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Paisley Jones
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Madelyn Kuver
- Exceptional Seniors - Madeline Martini, Madisyn Murdock
- 3rd Place in Finger Lakes League Championship
Wrestling - Head Coach Jacob Alexander
- Varsity Club Award - Jacob Eaves
- Heart Award - Avery Castner
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Jacob Eaves, Nicholas Murphy
- 2022 Section V Class B Wrestling Champion Heavyweight - Mason Petersen
- 1st Team All-League - Mason Petersen
- New York State Qualifier Runner-Up - Mason Petersen
- New York State #5 Heavyweight Wrestler - Mason Petersen
- All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Mason Petersen
Girls Basketball - Head Coach Mark Storm (presented by Steve Griffin)
- Varsity Club Award - Elle Harrison
- Heart Award - Sierra Harrison
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Hannah Parsons, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger
- 1st Team All-League - Sierra Harrison
- 2nd Team All-League - Jammie Decker, Kaley Griffin
- Finger Lakes League Sportsmanship Award - Jammie Decker
- All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Sierra Harrison
- All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Kaley Griffin, Jammie Decker
- Exceptional Senior Game Athletes - Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Jammie Decker
- Section V Class B2 All-Star - Kaley Griffin
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Boys Basketball - Head Coach Dan Doyle
- Varsity Club Award - Jacob Morley-Gilbert, Alex Foster
- Heart Award - Brigham Hansen
- Coach Jerry Turner Award - Griffin Emerson
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Carson Nagpaul, Jacob Morley-Gilbert
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Griffin Emerson
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Brigham Hansen, Oliver Connelly
- Exceptional Senior Game Athlete - Griffin Emerson
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Boys Bowling - Head Coach Mindy Johnson
- Varsity Club Award - Cameron Bassage
- Heart Award - Dutcher Samatulski
- Jane Conley Memorial Scholarship Award - Cameron Bassage
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Zach Lewis, Logan Miller
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Cameron Bassage, Trenton Samatulski, Connor Anderson, Colin Johnson
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Dutcher Samatulski
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Logan Miller
- Finger Lakes East Champions
- All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Cameron Bassage
- All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Connor Anderson
- All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention - Colin Johnson, Trenton Samatulski
- Section V Class D Champions
- Finger Lakes USBC Sportsmanship Award - Connor Anderson
- New York State Team Sportsmanship Award - Cameron Bassage
Girls Bowling - Head Coach Mindy Johnson
- Varsity Club Award - Andy Kniffin
- Heart Award - Anella Tillman
- Jane Conley Memorial Scholarship Award - Andy Kniffin
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Ameina Samatulski, Anella Tillman
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Andy Kniffin, Anelle Tillman
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Julia Maldonado
- All-Greater Rochester 1st Team - Andy Kniffin
- All-Greater Rochester 2nd Team - Anella Tillman
- Section V All-Tournament Team - Andy Kniffin
- Section V Class D Champions
- New York State Composite Team - Andy Kniffin
- New York State Sportsmanship Award - Andy Kniffin
Spring Season
Boys Tennis - Head Coach Nate Kraemer
- Varsity Club Award - Alex Reyes-Leon
- Heart Award - Kyle Wheeler
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Alex Reyes-Leon, Collin Reagan
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team 1st Singles - Landon Spears
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team 2nd Singles - Alex Reyes-Leon
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention 3rd Singles - Kyle Wheeler
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Baseball - Head Coach Steve Bouchard
- Varsity Club Award - Tyler Bouchard
- Heart Award - Alex Foster
- VFW Vic Swanson Memorial Award - Tyler Bouchard
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Riley Griffiths, Liam Chapman
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Brady Bouchard
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Reed Bouchard, Tyler Bouchard, Liam Chapman
- Geneva Baseball Umpires Association Sportsmanship Team Award
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Softball - Head Coach Melissa Armsden
- Varsity Club Award - Hailey Trank
- Heart Award - Elle Harrison
- Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award - Madeline Martini
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Elle Harrison, Cadence Cummings
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Elle Harrison, Giana Ficcaglia
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Hailey Trank, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Julia Maldonado, Leah Prather, Brianna Naprava
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Girls Lacrosse - Head Coach Chris Hansen
- Varsity Club Award - Kaley Griffin
- Heart Award - Jammie Decker
- Penn Yan Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship - Avery Castner
- Cheryl Karweck Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Parsons
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Corinne Barden, Taylor Mullins
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Bailey Cooper
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Jammie Decker, Hannah Parsons, Taylor Mullins
- Finger Lakes League 3rd Team - Aubriana Greene, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Corinne Barden, Rebecca Hayes
- US Lacrosse Academic All-American - Kaley Griffin
- Section V All-Tournament Team - Kaley Griffin
- Finger Lakes League Player of the Year, Attack - Bailey Cooper
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Boys Lacrosse - Head Coach Brian Hobart
- Varsity Club Award - Griffin Emerson
- Heart Award - Frank Ochoa
- Penn Yan Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award - Wyatt Walters
- Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship - Griffin Emerson
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Wyatt Walters, Gavin Ingles
- Finger Lakes League 1st Team - Carter Earl, Hunter Sheehan
- Finger Lakes League 2nd Team - Teagen Fingar, Anthony Druker
- Finger Lakes League Honorable Mention - Braden Finger, Caden Dixon, Bryant Van Housen, Frank Ochoa, Tukker Fisher, Wyatt Walters
- Finger Lakes League Goalie of the Year - Griffin Emerson
- Section V Class D Champions
- Section V Class D Playoff MVP - Teagen Fingar
- Section V Class D All-Tournament Team - Bryant Van Housen, Carter Earl, Hunter Sheehan, Griffin Emerson
- US Lacrosse Academic All-American - Griffin Emerson
Boys Track & Field - Head Coach Rick Smith and Aaron Mumby
- Varsity Club Award - James Tette
- Heart Award - Anthony Wheeler
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Anthony Wheeler, James Tette
- 2022 Section V Class B2 Steeplechase, 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run Champion - James Tette
- Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, 3000 Meter Steeplechase - James Tette
- Wayne-Finger Lakes League 2nd Team, 3200 Meter Run - James Tettte
- Wayne-Finger Lakes League 3rd Team, 1600 Meter Run - James Tette
- Hornell Invitational MVP - James Tette
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Girls Track & Field - Head Coach Rick Smith and Aaron Mumby
- Varsity Club Award - Adriana Rodriguez
- Heart Award - Jenna Reynolds
- Nora Michelle Bartlett Award - Jenna Reynolds
- Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Award - Lillie Marsh, Adriana Rodriguez
- 2022 Section V Class B2 Shot Put, Discus Champion - Adriana Rodriguez
- Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, Shot Put - Adriana Rodriguez
- Wayne-Finger Lakes League 1st Team, Discus - Adriana Rodriguez
- Sgt. Devin Snyder Memorial Award, Class B2 - Adriana Rodriguez
- New York State Scholar-Athlete Team Award
Special Awards
In addition to the awards given for individual sports, the following special awards were given:
- Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship - Cameron Bassage
- Finger Lakes Health True Grit Award - Julia Maldonado
- Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award - Lucas Day
- Fred Marshall, Jr. American Legion Award - Avery Castner
- Shirley Trombley Spirit Award - Kaley Griffin
- United States Army Scholar-Athlete Award - Gabe Hopkins, Elle Harrison
- Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award - Elle Harrison
- Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award - Sierra Harrison
- Josh Plumlee Memorial Scholarship - Gabe Hopkins
Coaches' Trophy
Penn Yan Academy's highest honor, the Coaches' Trophy was awarded to:
- Girls Coaches' Trophy - Kaley Griffin
- Boys Coaches' Trophy - Griffin Emerson
Senior Plaques
Alora Bailey, Patrick Bailey, Cameron Bassage, Alec Benson, Abigail Bodine, Tyler Bouchard, Benjamin Broome, Avery Castner, Oliver Connelly, Marianna Dalglish, Jammie Decker, Griffin Emerson, Alexander Foster, Abigail Garvey, Kaley Griffin, Liam Griffiths, Dayton Gulick, Brigham Hansen, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Dylan Hassos, Brenna Hathaway, Jayden Hollister, Gabriel Hopkins, Andreanna Kniffin, Zachary Lewis, Na'Javion Littell, Keira Maher, Madeline Martini, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Jacob Morley-Gilbert, Nicholas Murphy, Hannah Parsons, Mason Petersen, Alex Reyes-Leon, Serenity Rodgers, Adriana Rodriguez, Trenton Samatulski, Lauren Schilling, Zachary Smith, Gabriel Stewart, Joshua Travis, Paige Yonts
Coaches of the Year
Penn Yan also had several coaches who were awarded Coach of the Year honors, including:
- Brian Hobart - Section V Class D, Boys Lacrosse
- Mindy Johnson - Finger Lakes League East, Boys Bowling
- Jason Hassos - Finger Lakes East, Boys Soccer
- Chris Hansen - Finger Lakes East, Girls Lacrosse