N.Y. STATE SCHOLAR ATHLETE TEAM AWARDS

New York State Public High School Athletic Association

2021-2022 Spring Interscholastic Season

The NYSPHSAA believes that the athletic field of competition is an extension of the classroom. In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the NYSPHSAA sponsors this award, based on a team concept of academic achievement, intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team's success. Scholar Athlete teams must be a Varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90% for 75% of the roster. Each individual with a 90% or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display. The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following awards:

Baseball 91.15%

Thomas Barden, Michael Layton, Tyler Bouchard, Brady Bouchard, Reed Bouchard, Brigham Hansen Not pictured: Joseph Droney, Owen Bishop.

Girls Lacrosse 95.31%

Front row: Gianna Voigt, Ruby Berry, Makenna Hansen, Maihue Miranda Wiltberger. Back Row: Mary D’Abracci, Bailey Cooper, Morgan Andersen, Corinne Barden, Jammie Decker, Kaley Griffin. Not Pictured: Brooklyn Ayers, Avery Castner, Aubriana Greene, Hailey Hassos, Rebecca Hayes, Taylor Mullins.

Softball 93.44%

Danielle Miller, Leah Prather, Jayden Hollister, Keuka Miranda Wiltberger, Elle Harrison, Hailey Trank Not Pictured: Emma Greene

Boys Tennis 95.16%

Landon Spears, Alex Reyes-Leon, Jack Grabski, Collin Reagan, Nathaniel Chaffee, William Hanley

Boys Track & Field 90.06%

Anthony Wheeler, James Tette, Brevin Cummings Not Pictured: Austin Race, Tyler LaFave

Girls Track & Field 90.59%

Kiera Castner, Adriana Rodriguez. Not pictured: Jenna Reynolds, Colleen Cunningham, Cynthia Kriegar-McCarthy.

NEW YORK STATE SCHOLAR ATHLETE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team Criteria, the individuals with GPA greater than or equal to 90% are eligible to receive a pin.

Spring Individual Winners: William Thompson, Ethan Morgan, Tukker Fisher, Griffin Emerson, John Holly, Tanyon Dunning, Braden Fingar (Lacrosse)

Sportsmanship Winners for Spring 2022

Lillie Marsh -Track & Field, Taylor Mullins - Girls Lacrosse, Corinne Barden - Girls Lacrosse, Elle Harrison - Softball, Cadence Cummings -Softball, Liam Chapman - Baseball - Gavin Ingles, Boys Lacrosse, Wyatt Walters - Boys Lacrosse, James Tette - Track & Field, Alex Reyes-Leon - Boys Tennis, Colin Reagan - Boys Tennis, Adriana Rodriguez - Track & Field

First Team All League 

Kaley Griffin, Bailey Cooper, Avery Castner - Lacrosse; Brady Bouchard, Baseball; Hunter Sheehan, Lacrosse; Elle Harrison, Giana Ficcaglia, Softball; Landon Spears, Tennis; James Tette, Adriana Rodriguez, Track & Field; Not pictured: Carter Earl, Lacrosse