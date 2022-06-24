N.Y. STATE SCHOLAR ATHLETE TEAM AWARDS

New York State Public High School Athletic Association

2021-2022 Spring Interscholastic Season

The NYSPHSAA believes that the athletic field of competition is an extension of the classroom. In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the NYSPHSAA sponsors this award, based on a team concept of academic achievement, intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team's success. Scholar Athlete teams must be a Varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90% for 75% of the roster. Each individual with a 90% or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display. The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following awards:

Baseball 91.15%

Girls Lacrosse 95.31%

Softball 93.44%

Boys Tennis 95.16%

Boys Track & Field 90.06%

Girls Track & Field 90.59%

NEW YORK STATE SCHOLAR ATHLETE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team Criteria, the individuals with GPA greater than or equal to 90% are eligible to receive a pin.

Sportsmanship Winners for Spring 2022

First Team All League