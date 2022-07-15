St. Michael's School 23rd Annual Golf Tournament Aug. 15

St. Michael's School

PENN YAN — For 23 years, the Penn Yan and Keuka Lake communities, along with friends and family from the Finger Lakes region and beyond, have come together in August to take part in a tradition of supporting one of Penn Yan’s greatest gems, St. Michael's School. The tradition will continue Aug. 15 with the 23rd Annual Golf Tournament.

Registration is $400 for a foursome or $100 per individual. Registration includes lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, souvenir picture of team for each player, and an opportunity to win other prizes.

This annual event is one of St. Michael's School’s most profitable fundraisers, with the funds raised going back to support the school’s general operating needs. Within the 16 schools of the Diocese of Rochester Catholic Schools, St. Michael's School is one of the top performing schools in relation to raising significant funds through its own fundraising initiatives. Thanks to the support from its community and its families, these funds play a critical role in furthering the quality of the students’ education.

St. Michael School’s mission is to provide a Christian-centered, values-based learning environment for students of all economic, racial and spiritual backgrounds, supported by a program of academic excellence. Educating the whole child with the support of parents, teachers, alumni, and community in a unified goal to graduate students with skills to become productive and responsible citizens in the 21st century.