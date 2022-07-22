2022 Yates Chamber Golf Classic Aug. 22

Staff Reports

Join the Yates County Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 Golf Classic Aug. 22 either as a sponsor, a team, or both on the course at Lakeside Country Club.

All proceeds from the 2022 Golf Classic go toward future programming of the Yates County Chamber, which enriches the quality of life, and benefits local, small-owned businesses in Yates County.

The registration deadline for sponsorships is Aug. 5. Team registration deadline is Aug. 12. Forms are available online and from the Yates Chamber of Commerce. Please mail or email completed forms and payment back to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce. You can also register your team or sponsorship online and pay by credit card at https://business.yatesny.com/events/details/chamber-golf-classic-2022-5553.

On the day of the Classic, Aug. 22, registration begins at 9 a.m., and the "shotgun start" is at 10 a.m.

"Thank you for your support!" said Yates Chamber CEO Jessica Bacher. "Please contact us with any questions at Jessica@yatesny.comor call the chamber at 315-536-3111."

Team of four admission includes:

Lunch

Post-golf reception

Practice range

18 holes of golf and cart

On-course contests

Beverages

Player gift

Awards for top three teams:

Chamber gift certificate and a bottle of wine to each team member Chamber gift certificate to each team member Chamber gift certificate to each team member

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES & FORM - Deadline: Aug. 5

TEAM SIGN UP FORM - Deadline: Aug. 12