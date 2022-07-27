Staff Reports

The swim across Keuka Lake July 30 is a primary fund-raising event for Keuka Comfort Care Home. Register now individually or create a team.

KEUKA LAKE — After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, Krossin’ Keuka is back! The widely popular swim across Keuka Lake is a primary fund-raising event benefitting the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH). This year’s event will be held the morning of Saturday, July 30, and there is still an opportunity to register as an individual or to create a team. Details on registration or to sponsor a swimmer go online to: http://www.krossinkeuka.org/.

The Keuka Comfort Care Home provides end-of-life care to terminally ill community members and their families in a home-like environment. With a panoramic view of Keuka Lake, compassionate staff and volunteers concentrate on providing comfort for residents and counsel and relief for their family members during this trying time. All services are provided free of charge to the resident and their family. September, 2022 marks Keuka Comfort Care’s 15th year of service to the community. KCCH is able to provide this service through the generosity of the community, by donations and fund-raising events like Krossin’ Keuka.

Since the summer of 2009, Krossin’ Keuka has been a favorite occasion for the swimmers and volunteers alike. Up to 200 swimmers are shuttled in waves by pontoon boats from Keuka College’s Point Neamo and enter the water on the east side of Keuka Lake. They then swim the .67 miles back to the College. Dozens of support volunteers line the course to assure swimmer safety including lifeguards, kayakers, safety boats and Yates County Marine Patrol craft. Swimmers are greeted at the Point Neamo finish line by a boisterous crowd of well-wishers and supporters.

Swimmers come from miles around to participate in the fun while making an important contribution to KCCH. From the cities of Rochester and Elmira, from lake residents or renters and residents of Penn Yan, many have experienced the tender care of the staff and volunteers provided to their loved ones.

Together with the many loyal swimmers that participate year after year, this year there will be a celebrity swimmer, well-known to the KCCH community. Donna (Payne) Nielsen, the director of KCCH, will be swimming for the first time. Donna, was the first, and for the past 15 years, the only, director of KCCH. She has announced her retirement up-coming in September. Each year she has participated with a team of dedicated volunteers, to organize this complex event. But this year, she plans to “jump in” and experience the fun and challenge of Krossin’ Keuka. Donna will be seeking sponsor donations. When asked about her motivation in swimming for the first time, Donna explains that this is the 10th anniversary of her mother’s passing at KCCH. In keeping with her responsibility for the financial health of KCCH she adds, “anyone who wants to pay to see me in a bathing suit is welcome to come and sponsor.”

If interested in sponsoring Donna, or joining the fun yourself, go online to: http://www.krossinkeuka.org.