PYA lacrosse attends John Pepper Wildcat Invitational

Rob Maeske

CAMILLUS — The Penn Yan Academy Varsity lacrosse team was invited to attend this year's John Pepper Wildcat Invitational, squaring off against some of the best teams in New York State in an event that is a regular stop for college scouts eyeing up-and-coming talent. This year marked the annual event's 21st year.

This year's field consisted of 15 of the best lacrosse programs from across the state and one from Florida, where interest in the sport has been gaining steam the last few years. Participants in the 2022 event included Penn Yan, Baldwinsville, Canandaigua, Carthage, Cicero-North Syracuse, Fayetteville-Manlius, Irondequoit, Jamesville-Dewitt, LaFayette, Liverpool, Penfield, Shenendehowa, Webster Thomas, Westhill, West Genesee, all from New York, and Lakewood Ranch of Florida.

The event was held at West Genesee Middle School on Saturday, July 30. On Sunday, July 31, the youth tournament was held, which included 24 teams split into three divisions.

Penn Yan played well during the tournament, facing off against Baldwinsville, West Genesee, Fayetteville-Manlius, and LaFayette.

According to the tournament's website, the John Pepper Wildcat Invitational was "established by the Camillus Lacrosse Community in honor and memory of former West Genesee Junior Varsity lacrosse player John Pepper who tragically died August 30, 2001. The tournament helps benefit the West Genesee lacrosse program and other local, national and international lacrosse-oriented causes..."

For more information on the tournament, visit www.johnpepperlacrosse.com.