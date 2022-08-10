Griffin Emerson named to All-State lacrosse

Rob Maeske

PENN YAN — The New York State Sportswriters Association recently posted their picks for the 2022 All-State lacrosse teams, including 20 players from Section V — including Penn Yan Academy player Griffin Emerson.

Emerson was named to the third team (small schools) as a senior goalie. Emerson was a standout and anchor point for the Penn Yan lacrosse team this last spring season as he has been for the entirety of his high school career (discounting the 2020 season, which was cancelled due to COVID).

Emerson was also the recipient of the Varsity lacrosse team's Varsity Club Award, the Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship and the Boys' Coaches Trophy (PY's highest sports honor) at this year's Penn Yan Academy Sports Awards, as well as the Finger Lakes League's Goalie of the Year for 2022 and was named as an Academic All-American by U.S. Lacrosse magazine.

Graduating at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Emerson will be playing Division III lacrosse at Clarkson University for the 2022-2023 season.