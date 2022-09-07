10th Annual Peasantman Triathlon the biggest yet

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Race organizers wish to say thank you to everyone involved in the 10th annual Peasantman Triathlon, which took place on August 21 at Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan. The largest event to date, the race's local volunteer crew was the biggest and most experienced yet, with critical support also coming from the towns, villages, police, first responders, and event sponsors. While racers dealt with some serious bouts of rain, they and the volunteers weathered the storms and seemed to enjoy the event as much as ever.

What is a 'Steel Distance' Triathlon?

Peasantman is an officially sanctioned USA Triathlon event that takes place on the third Sunday in August every year. Peasantman's 'Steel Distances' are just slightly longer than traditional triathlon distances; "Because Peasants are stronger, and Peasants are out to prove their superiority." The extra distance is only on the bike course, but the swim and run haven't changed. Peasants also have an extra half hour to finish. No longer will you be closed out at the stroke of midnight. Peasants have until 12:30 a.m.

Men's Full Steel Distance Record Shattered

Nik Reinert from Pittsburgh, Pa., won his second straight Peasantman Full Steel Distance championship, finishing with a course record of 9:57:55, breaking the old record by 36 minutes. Because the Steel Distance is Peasantman's own distance, this makes Reinert's accomplishment a world record.

Women's Full Steel Distance

Christine Schleppegrell, of Arlington, Va., was the top women's Full Steel Distance finisher with a time of 13:54:44.

Peasantman 2023 race registration will open Sept. 15 with special early bird rates for those who sign up soon. Next year's race will take place Aug. 20.