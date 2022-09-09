Keuka College’s Dr. Arthur F. Kirk Jr. Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Class

James Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced the 2022 inductees into the Dr. Arthur F. Kirk, Jr. Athletics Hall of Fame.

The six-person class includes Dr. Joseph Burke, Bill Hamarich ’96, Lindsay Baker Duffy ’06, Todd Lincoln ’07, Brandon Scott ’09, and Brandy Shafer ’11.

The induction, part of the annual Keuka College Green & Gold Celebration Weekend, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Green & Gold Annual Celebration Dinner inside the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center.

Dr. Joseph Burke was Keuka College’s 18th president, serving from 1999-2011. He oversaw many athletics initiatives that helped shape Keuka College Athletics to what it is today. He helped with the creation of the Jephson Community Athletic Complex, aided in the creation of the North Eastern Athletic Conference, and was in charge when Keuka College added women’s lacrosse as a varsity sport.

Bill Hamarich was a four-year player for the men’s lacrosse team during the program's infancy in the early 1990s. He had double-digit goals and assists in both his junior and senior seasons. Hamarich was a leader for the team and was twice named All-Empire Lacrosse League.

Lindsay Baker Duffy was a two-sport standout for Keuka College. In basketball, she entered as NEAC Rookie of the Year and continued a standout career from there. She was a three-time first team selection and led the College to three conference titles. Baker Duffy remains in the College’s record books sitting at fourth in points, fourth in rebounds, and the most double-doubles in program history. Her 1,249 career points has not been matched since her graduation. On the softball diamond, Baker Duffy was a three-time all-conference player, including being named first team her senior year. She had a .357 career batting average and sits in the top ten for average and slugging percentage in Keuka College history.

Todd Lincoln was one of the top guards in Keuka College Men’s Basketball history. He is the career leader in assists and second in career steals and three-pointers. Lincoln carried his consistent shooting to the free throw line, making 82.8% from the stripe, third-best in Keuka College history. He was a three-time All-North Eastern Athletic Conference selection, as well as an NEAC Scholar-Athlete.

Brandon Scott remains one of the top goal scorers in men’s soccer history. He netted 48 goals in his career, second-most in program history and a mark that has not been topped since he graduated in 2009. Sixteen of Scott’s 48 goals were game-winning goals for the Green and Gold. Half of his game-winning goal total came exclusively in the 2008 season. He was named all-conference all four seasons and was NEAC Player of the Year as a senior. In 2007, he helped Keuka College to the conference title, being named NEAC Tournament MVP and leading the team to a berth in the NCAA Tournament. It was the first male team at Keuka College to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Brandy Shafer was one of the top women’s lacrosse players in program history. She helped lead the Wolves to three NEAC Championships and was a first-team performer all three years that the College was a part of the NEAC. Shaffer ranks second in program history with 180 goals over her four years. She remains in the top five in most offensive categories. Her junior season was her best, setting a program record of 79 goals in a single season. She was twice named MVP of the NEAC Tournament and was named NEAC Player of the Year in her final season for Keuka College.

More information on Green & Gold Celebration Weekend can be found at keuka.edu/greenandgold. Registration for the weekend’s events, including the Green & Gold Annual Celebration Dinner is currently open until Sept. 18.